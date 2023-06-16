Between return to the office, kids dragging in that baseball diamond dirt after practice, and more, finding the time to clean floors can be tough. Thankfully, with the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Pro+, you can keep your floors dirt-free with the tap of a button. Best of all, you can score it on sale for only $350, saving you a massive 50% on this handy smart appliance.

The vacuum features a 2600Pa suction for super easy cleaning. Because it’s a two-in-one vacuum and mop combo, you can program the vacuum to suck up dirt from your living room carpet and then mop up a spill in your kitchen. Best of all, when it is mopping up a spill, the vacuum automatically detects your living room carpets and avoids them.

In addition to avoiding your living room carpets during mopping, the N8 Pro+ also offers TrueDetect, a laser technology used to avoid obstacles like furniture, toys, and more. If you want to keep the robot vacuum from heading into certain areas, you can also program special No-Go zones to make sure the robot vacuum stays where you want it.

One major plus to this vacuum is that it comes with its own self-empty feature, making it so you have up to 30 days of hands-free cleaning. You’ll also get one dust bag plus a spare in case you accidentally throw out the original.

At 50% off, the Deebot N8 Pro+ is a steal of a deal at only $350, clocking in with some top features that will make cleaning your home easy. Add it to your cart today to get the savings, especially since it's a daily deal and expires after today. You can also check out our top picks for best robot vacuums, too, if you want to review other options.