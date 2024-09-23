Key Takeaways Amiibo were highly sought-after Nintendo products, but their production slowed down over time.

At one point, Amiibo were the most sought-after Nintendo product on the market. Similar to the Wii, Nintendo vastly underestimated the demand for these figures (or perhaps intentionally under-produced them to increase demand) to the point where people were spending over $100 to get an Amiibo of their favorite characters. Eventually, things started to die down a bit and the rollout of new Amiibo slowed to the point where we appear to have gotten the last one—unless Nintendo has plans for a new run when the Switch 2 comes out .

Besides being high-quality figures, Amiibo served a section function. By simply scanning them on your Switch in most titles, you could get some form of benefit. First-party Nintendo games typically had the best rewards, such as new costumes or characters, but you could usually count on them to at least give you a couple of items at a minimum. Echoes of Wisdom is the next mainline Zelda game that, sadly, will not have any new Amiibo related to it, but will still support you scanning in a couple of figures. Here are all the known Amiibo you can scan to get a bit of help in The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.

While we will be telling you what rewards you will get for scanning in your Amiibo are generally, the specifics of them haven't been announced.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

What Amiibo will be compatible with Echoes of Wisdom?

These are the figures you should pull off your shelf

Close

Only Zelda-related figures will be compatible with this title.

With hundreds of Amiibo out in the wild now, you can't expect each one to give you a reward in every game you get. While some games do go wild in letting you scan just about any figure on the market, some Nintendo games tend to be a bit more selective, such as Splatoon 3 only reading Splatoon-related figures. In either case, if there are specific Amiibo that are directly related to the game or franchise you're playing, they generally have the best or exclusive rewards for scanning them in.

This is true for Echoes of Wisdom. According to Nintendo's official website, only Zelda-related figures will be compatible with this title. Thankfully, there are quite a few Zelda Amiibo at this point so most collectors should have at least a few of them. If you need a refresher, here are all the currently released Zelda Amiibo:

Ganondorf (Tears of the Kingdom)

Zelda (Tears of the Kingdom)

Link (Tears of the Kingdom)

Zelda & Loftwing (Skyward Sword)

Link (Link's Awakening)

Young Link (Smash Bros)

Urbosa (Breath of the Wild)

Daruk (Breath of the Wild)

Mipha (Breath of the Wild)

Revali (Breath of the Wild)

Link (Skyward Sword)

Link (Twilight Princess)

Link (Majora's Mask)

Guardian (Breath of the Wild)

Zelda (Breath of the Wild)

Bokoblin (Breath of the Wild)

Link Rider (Breath of the Wild)

Link Bow (Breath of the Wild)

Zelda (Wind Waker)

Toon Link (Wind Waker)

Link (Ocarina of Time)

Link (The Legend of Zelda)

Wolf Link (Twilight Princess)

Ganondorf (Smash Bros)

Sheik (Smash Bros)

Toon Link (Smash Bros)

Zelda (Smash Bros)

Link (Smash Bros)

These are the only ones currently listed as compatible, so we will have to wait and see if any non-Zelda Amiibo have any effect when scanned once the game releases.

What are the Amiibo rewards?

Why you should scan your figures in Echoes of Wisdom

Nintendo

Now that you've gotten your collection ready, you probably want to know what the prize is for amassing your collection of Amiibo. Nintendo has shared that there will be two rewards for scanning in these select figures:

Alternate colors for specific outfits. In-game items for subsequent use.

We don't know what colors these will be or what outfits they will apply to, nor what possible items you could get as of now. However, we suspect that each figure will give a simple recolor of one of the many outfits in the game, and using the same figure additional times will result in materials you can use for crafting smoothies or perhaps Rupees.