Amazon / Pocket-lint Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $60 $130 Save $70 The Echo Show 8 is a television, smart hub, phone, computer, and much more in one compact unit. It's no wonder why so many people sing its praises, but the Prime Day price cut of $70 off will only last until the end of the day. $60 at Amazon

We use the Amazon Echo Show 8 for almost everything -- because it can do almost everything. And with Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days coming to an end, it's a good idea to snag one now while the massive discount lasts. The original price was $130, which we thought was a bargain to begin with, and now the limited-time offer slashed the price down by 54 per cent to a meager $60. So if you want to score a one-stop-shop for both entertainment and your digital home toolkit, now is the perfect time.

Why should I get the Amazon Echo Show 8?

There are a lot of options when shopping for an Amazon smart home system, and even many options just within the Echo Show family. This second-gen version has all the benefits of smart speakers, like the Echo Dot, but it also expands the possibilities with its HD display. That means you can use it as your security camera system, baby monitor, Netflix machine, video phone, digital picture frame, and much more. It's Amazon's offer for a high-end tablet with Alexa built-in and quality stereo speakers.

The Echo Show 8 also comes with security features to protect your privacy, including a switch to turn off the camera and microphone. The display itself is especially gorgeous, with bright, rich colors that pop through the HD screen. Best of all, it pairs easily with other smart devices, making it an elegant central hub for your smart home. And, of course, it has the benefit of all of Alexa's wisdom, so you can set a reminder to check on the holiday roast while it cooks. It rounds out a grouping of great deals from Amazon on their Echo devices, and we think this one is particularly worth the investment, given its capabilities and hugely discounted price.