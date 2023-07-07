Amazon Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) $59.99 $129.99 Save $70 Alexa as a living room companion? It makes sense with the Echo Show 8. You can ring family members up for a video chat, run through recipe steps, or take a Prime Video break with this smart display. $59.99 at Amazon

Amazon's Echo Show displays are a simple yet effective way of smartening up your home. They come in all sorts of sizes, but if you've determined that an 8-inch screen fits into your Goldilocks zone, may we suggest the Echo Show 8? It's on sale right now through Prime Day at more than half off.

If you don't know what an Echo Show does, the biggest point to the concept is that it's there when you need it, but pleasantly present when you don't. You can get weather updates, a slideshow of your favorite photos, and other information while it is idle. Putting your fingers on the HD screen lets you access apps, the web, video calls with your favorite people (the 13MP camera is fairly decent on this second-gen iteration), and so much more. And, of course, there are audio streaming services, Alexa, and all the voice commands and skills you can take advantage of - including the ability to control your smart home appliances.

Why get this Echo Show 8 deal?

This is the lowest price we've seen on an Echo Show 8 from Amazon since its debut two years ago. With an MSRP of $129.99, it's now down to $59.99 (54% off) in the run-up to and even through Prime Day on 11 and 12 July. You can opt to bundle in a complimentary four months of Amazon Music Unlimited or add on an adjustable stand for the Echo Show 8 for $21.99 - a savings of $5.

As with most deals on Amazon devices this week, you do need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to take advantage of this one. You'll be able to get your Echo Show 8 shipped as soon as overnight and be able to pay for your purchase in five monthly installments with no interest directly through Amazon.

Amazon Prime starts at $14.99 per month for customers in the United States. You can learn more about how to save on Prime and make the most of it with our dedicated guide here. Plus, be sure to check out other Prime Day deals on Echo speakers and displays if you're interested in creating an Alexa ensemble.