Ahead of Prime Day, we’ve already seen some great deals on many of Amazon’s smart home devices. While we love the Amazon Echo Dot, sometimes you just want a smart home device with a screen so you can monitor reminders, play music, and even double as a smart alarm clock. If you’re looking for an all-in-one smart assistant, you can pick up the 2023 Amazon Echo Show 5 and save 50%. Right now, it’s only $45.

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen) $45 $90 Save $45 Now at a new all-time low price, you can get the Amazon Echo Show 5 (3rd gen) on sale for only $45. Track reminders and catch your favorite shows on the 5.5-inch display. $45 at Amazon

Why is this a good deal?

Just announced earlier this year, the Amazon Echo Show 5 dropped in price for the first time, down to 50% off. You can score this device in three different colors: Charcoal, Cloud Blue, and Glacier White, so you can customize your preferred color to your living space.

Because it’s such a new device, you get a host of new features. It uses improved Alexa integration so you can maximize your smart assistant in whatever space you use it for. Plus, the new Echo Show 5 adds an upgraded MediaTek MT 8169B chipset that boosts the processor by 20%.

While you can opt for the 2nd Gen Amazon Echo Show 5, you’ll miss out this useful processor upgrade plus more features that make this deal worth your dollar. Smart home expert Max Freeman-Mills recently took a deeper dive into the differences in the third gen’s audio compared to its predecessor, saying, “Amazon says it has twice the bass of the older model, so if you think you'll be using the display as a speaker often enough that's a clear point of difference.”

That being said, you’ll get an amazing 5.5-inch display so you can view shows, check song titles, and see your reminders at a glance. As someone who owns the Echo Show 5, I love having this smart assistant in my home. My personal favorite feature for the Echo Show 5? Using it as a sunrise alarm clock to make waking up for my travels all-the-easier.

I’ve also used it to follow recipes and stream The Great British Baking Show while working in the kitchen, and love that I can just ask Alexa to swap between the two when I’m in the middle of cooking feasts for guests.

At 50% off, this $45 deal is a great way to maximize your smart assistant in your home. Get it while this Prime Day deal lasts.