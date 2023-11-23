Amazon Echo Show 15 with Remote and TP-Link Smart Color Bulb $185 $303 Save $118 Amazon's biggest Echo Show is great for the whole family to use, ideal for wall-mounting and has a big discount for Black Friday. It's even better with this free TP-Link smart bulb. $185 at Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is the largest of Amazon's Show devices, so it's only fair that it also gets the biggest discount for Black Friday. While the rest of the Echo Show line-up has been discounted for the past week, the Echo Show 15 has only just been reduced. That brings a $95 reduction in the price, matching the Prime Day prices and saving you 34 per cent.

This is also the most expensive Echo Show device and so this discount is really welcomed as Amazon doesn't discount the Echo Show 15 as often as it does its other models. But this deal gets sweeter, as there's a bundle offering you a TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb for free, so the total saving for that bundle would be a massive $118!

Why you should buy the Echo Show 15 on Black Friday

The Echo Show 15 is slightly different to other Echo Show models in the family as it has a flatter design. That makes it ideal for wall-mounting and it comes with a mounting kit in the box. That makes it really easy to put on a wall in your kitchen or other rooms, leaving your worktop space clear.

With a 15.6-inch display, it's really visible from across the room and it makes for a great device for Alexa Calling friends and family. The camera can automatically recognise whomever is standing in front of it too, so the display content can be customised to each individual.

That's not the only unique skill that the Echo Show 15 possesses. It's also a fully-functioning Fire TV device and comes with a Fire TV Remote, so you can easily stream your favorite movies and TV shows from all the major services.

The Echo Show is a fully-functioning Alexa device, so is able to control all your connected smart home devices, it can answer questions and entertain with music - although the speakers on this model aren't as good as they are on the Echo Show 10 or Show 8.

Related: Amazon Black Friday deals: Massive savings on Kindle, Echo, Fire TV, and more

But it's a great wall-mounted display for organising your family too. Thanks to Stickies, you can leave notes for people, access the family calendar and see what's going on with everyone. There are loads of things that the Echo Show 15 can do and this bundle discount makes it especially tempting. This people probably won't last for long, so grab it before it's gone.

More Black Friday 2023 deals