Amazon Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) $160 $250 Save $90 If you want a smart display for a big space and are used to using Amazon's Alexa as a smart assistant, then the addition of motion control here is an obvious added lure. $160 at Amazon $160 at Best Buy

It's no surprise to see an Amazon product on sale during Black Friday - the company gets in on the action for every shopping event - and that means some pretty big discounts on its Echo Show devices.

Among them is the unique, head-spinning Echo Show 10, which has been dropped back down to its lowest price. You can grab the moving, touchscreen-equipped Echo Show family member for just $160 from Best Buy and Amazon direct, saving $90 on its usual price.

Why should you buy the Echo Show 10 during Black Friday?

Buying any Amazon product over any Black Friday event is always a sensible choice if you're in the market for one. They're among the first to be discounted when shopping events kick-off, so you'll generally always find them cheaper than they are usually throughout the year. The Echo Show 10 is no different.

Despite being a little older now, the 3rd generation Echo Show 10 still stands out among the other Echo Show models for a couple of important reasons. First and most obvious: it's a head-turner, literally.

The one unique feature of the Echo Show 10 is that its display is mounted to a hinged mechanism that allows it to move. So, not only can the display be angled to your preferred angle for viewing, but the display can be set to pivot on its base, rotating around it to follow you, so that you're always looking directly at it.

To do this, the Echo Show uses a built-in camera to detect where you are in the room and spins the display to face you. You can - of course - switch this feature off or pause it whenever you like, and it processes all of this on the device. Nothing is sent to the cloud.

To enhance the experience further, if you use your Echo Show 10 for video calling, it uses the same feature to make sure the camera is always pointing at you, even if you move around in the room. And if you're not at home, you can use this feature to check up on your house, using it as a security camera that can change angle and move to scan any space.

Secondly, the base is a big, round speaker capable of feeling large rooms with bassy, full, loud sound. Some of the smaller Show models with smaller speakers would struggle to fill a kitchen with music effectively, but the Show 10 doesn't struggle at all.

It is - first and foremost - an Echo Show, and that means you get a big touchscreen on the front, which is useful for watching videos, checking up on your security cameras, making video calls to friends and family, viewing your calendar, following recipes, and everything else the Echo Show is primed and ready for. It even has a Zigbee hub built-in for directly connecting to smart home products.

It's safe to say the Show 10's chunky bezels make the design seem a little dated now, but it's still the one Echo Show that stands out among the rest of the square, stationary, flat Echos and - arguably - the one with the best sound for music too.