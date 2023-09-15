Credit: Amazon / Pocket-Lint Amazon Echo Pop $23 $40 Save $17 The tiny Amazon Echo Pop is on sale right now at Amazon and you can grab it for a mere $23.While it's not as cheap as we saw it for Prime Day, it's still one of the best prices we've seen since the big sale event. $23 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Pop hasn't been around for a very long time, but it's one of the cheapest Echo devices you can get right now, especially when on sale. This compact smart speaker brings Alexa within reach while still delivering some solid volume. Back on Prime Day, this tiny speaker was down by 55 per cent, which is a bit less than the 43 per cent discount we see today. Either way, you can snag it for a mere $23, so it's a fantastic price point regardless.

Why you should get the Amazon Echo Pop

So why should you choose the Echo Pop? Let's start with its killer feature: voice-controlled music. Just ask Alexa to play your favorite tunes from any of your go-to providers, like Amazon Music or Spotify. With the Echo Pop, you can stream music throughout your entire space - no wires required. It's perfect for parties, study sessions, or just filling your home with your favorite sounds. Since the Echo Pop is on sale, you can get more of these and place them in every room.

But the Echo Pop isn't just about music. It's also a powerful smart home hub, able to connect to all of your compatible devices with ease. Need to turn on the lights or adjust the heating without lifting a finger? Just speak up, and Alexa will take care of the rest. You can even control smart plugs to turn off appliances or lamps when you're not at home. It's a simple, but essential, feature that promises to make your life a bit easier.

And of course, we can't forget about Alexa herself. With various skills at her disposal, the Alexa assistant can help you with even the simplest of tasks just by asking, like setting a reminder for a doctor's appointment or checking the weather before you head out. And thanks to its privacy controls and mic-off button, you can be sure your conversations with Alexa stay between the two of you.

But there's more to love about the Echo Pop than just these features. Its design and sustainability efforts are also impressive, with recycled materials making up its fabric and aluminum. Plus, you can choose from a variety of fun colors to match your decor.

All in all, if you're looking for a smart speaker that can do it all, the Amazon Echo Pop is the way to go. Its fantastic sound quality, voice-controlled music, and smart home capabilities are sure to make your life easier and more enjoyable every day. Add the Echo Pop to your cart now, before it's too late.