The Echo Dot is one of the delights of Amazon's Alexa family of speakers, but the Echo Dot with Clock is something else. It's so good, I had to buy this even though I already had a regular Echo Dot - the addition of a clock makes it a totally different device. But the secret here is the TP-Link Kasa Smart Color Bulb which makes this bundle from Amazon the one to go for.

Individually, the Echo Dot with Clock is selling for $35, a saving of $15. The Echo Dot with the smart bulb is also selling for $35 so the bulb is effectively free. Combined that makes for a big discount worth having over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

Why you need to buy the Echo Dot with Clock for Cyber Monday

The Echo Dot with Clock was launched in 2022, an updated 5th-generation of this popular device. It has always been one of my favorites, that cool LED clock behind the mesh of the speaker making for an ideal bedside device. Some will recommend the Echo Show 5 for the bedside, but I find the display too intrusive. However, the Dot with Clock is great in that situation.

The best thing about the Echo Dot with Clock is the surprising sound quality. You'd think that a small speaker would struggle to play music with any quality, but it's always been good enough as a bedroom option.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

This model also includes a temperature sensor, which is also really handy. You can use it to automatically trigger the heating to come on, or you can place it in a room and ask Alexa what the temperature of that room is - it's great for kids rooms if you're worried about temperature levels and a great additional sensor for the smart home and perfect for Alexa Routines.

But this bundle really works because there's a free bulb thrown in. Smart bulbs were some of the first devices to get into the smart home, allowing remote control and color changes and that's what you get from this TP-Link Kasa bulb. TP-Link is a big player in the connected devices market and this bulb is the equivalent of 60W, but it's dimmable of course, because it's an LED bulb.

It also offers 16 million colours and can connect directly to your home Wi-Fi. Once setup, you'll be able to connect it to Alexa and control it with your voice, or setup Routines through Alexa to automate its function.

These deals won't last for much longer because we're coming to the end of the weekend of sales - Black Friday is now behind us and Cyber Monday will soon pass. So act fast, because this is a deal you don't want to miss.

