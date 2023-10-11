Amazon Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) $23 $50 Save $27 Improved sound quality, Alexa's deep wisdom, and robust privacy controls make the 5th Gen Echo Dot one of the best smart speakers to date. And as the end of Prime Day nears, we recommend snagging this killer 54 per cent off deal before it's gone. $23 at Amazon

We loved the 5th-Gen Echo Dot when it first came out, so much so that we thought the $50 price tag was already a bargain. And now that it's been discounted by 54 per cent on Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, bringing the price down to a measly $23, we recommend it more than ever. The elegance of the design, quality of the speakers, and usefulness of the Alexa-powered smart controls make it a great gift, whether it's for a loved one or yourself. The deal will expire after today, though, so early holiday shoppers would be wise to grab one now.

Why should you get the Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen)?

It's hard to believe how much power and utility such a small little ball can provide, but that's just the name of the game when it comes to the Echo Dot. This 5th-gen model boasts improved volume, clarity, and bass response, and with a music streaming app like Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, or any other big-name service, you can use it as your central speaker for parties, cooking, and just vibing solo. It stands out from a long line of deeply discounted, quality Amazon products this October Prime Day.

We've come a long way from clunky stereo systems. Indeed, the Echo Dot is much more than just a speaker. It can be used for news, weather reports, reminders, web searches, and controlling other smart devices throughout the house. Most importantly, Amazon's dedication to privacy protection, which includes a mic-off button, gives us the peace of mind to trust this smart assistant with all our questions and commands.