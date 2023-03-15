Google is hotly tipped to be ready to announce the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones at I/O 2023 and we might already have had a sneak peek at what the former will look like.

We have of course already seen renders of the Pixel 8 Pro, but Google will also announce a Pixel 8 to go alongside it. Now new renders have given us a look at what that model will look like alongside a video for those who like that kind of thing.

The leak comes courtesy of MySmartPrice and tipster @OnLeaks. The renders show a phone that is similar to the current Pixel 7 overall, but it's far from identical.

The phone itself is expected to be announced in May and then go on sale in June alongside the aforementioned Pixel 8 Pro. Design-wise, we can see the familiar visor on the phone's rear and what appears to be a dual-camera setup. There's also an LED flash as you might expect, while the overall design is more rounded than the one we're familiar with.

That change appears to have given the new phone a smaller display than the one that it'll replace. The Pixel 8 looks set for a 5.8-inch display, or thereabouts. It's expected to be flat with a single hole-punch cutout. Remember that the Pixel 7 has a 6.3-inch display, so that's a notable shrinking of the display.

The rest of the design is pretty much as we'd probably expect. There's a USB-C port on the bottom and some antenna lines can be spied if you look for them.

However, as interesting as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are, the real star of Google I/O is set to be the Pixel Fold. Being Google's first foldable phone, we're really keen to see what that has to offer come announcement day.

With Google ready to enter the foldable fray it's surely only a matter of time before the only big player not to bend their phone will follow suit. That's Apple, of course, but it looks set to be a couple of years at least before we see a foldable iPhone.