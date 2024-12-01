Gamers can save big bucks on gaming laptops, handheld consoles, PS5s, and exciting titles with early Cyber Monday deals. It's the best time of the year to stock up on Christmas gifts because you'll get the best prices and avoid the stress of last-minute shopping.

Related Play your favorite games for less with these Black Friday gaming laptop deals The best Black Friday deals on models from Asus, MSI, Razer, and more to enjoy the biggest savings.

Best early Black Friday 2024 gaming accessory deals

Another benefit of grabbing these amazing Cyber Monday deals is that you can use the savings to buy controllers, headsets, keyboards, and other discounted gaming hardware to enhance your experience. Upgrade your setup with these ten gaming hardware deals from top brands like Razer, Asus, and Turtle Beach.

GameSir X4 Aileron Controller $65 $100 Save $35 The GameSir X4 Aileron transforms your Android phone into a handheld console and includes spare parts, rear paddles, and other pro features to elevate your gaming experience. $65 at Amazon

Turtle Beach Velocity One $65 $100 Save $35 The Turtle Beach VelocityOne includes a Yoke Handle, Throttle Quadrant, Trim Wheel, and Rudder Controls for flight simulator players. It provides an authentic feel for maximum immersion on PC and Xbox consoles. $65 at Amazon

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P $100 $180 Save $80 The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P Wireless offers amazing 360-degree spatial audio to hear the explosions around you and clearly communicate with your team. It connects via 2.4GHz wireless or Bluetooth and has a long, 38-hour battery life. $100 at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow V3 Mechanical Keyboard $85 $200 Save $115 Razer's 65% BlackWidow V3 Mini is compact enough to carry to tournaments and includes the company's proprietary linear Yellow mechanical switches. You also get up to 200 hours of battery life and three connection modes, including 2.4GHz wireless. Bluetooth, and USB-C. $85 at Amazon

PowerA GameCube $36 $60 Save $24 The officially licensed PowerA GameCube Style Wireless Controller brings a retro gaming experience to the Nintendo Switch. It's available in stylish Bowser and Toad themes, and the motion controls and system buttons are compatible with all Switch games. $36 at Amazon

Glorious Model D $40 $80 Save $40 The Glorious Model D weighs just 69 grams and is perfect for competitive players wanting a lightweight gaming mouse. Other features include a 19,000 DPI sensor, wireless connectivity, and a 71-hour battery life. $40 at Amazon

Orzly Carry Case for Nintendo Switch $36 $60 Save $24 Transport your Nintendo Switch safely with the Orzly carry case. The water-resistant outer shell protects your console, and the interior has separate compartments to store your Joy-Cons, eight games, and your power bank and charging cables. $36 at Amazon

Razer Kaira X Gaming Headset $34 $60 Save $26 The Razer Kaira X gaming headset is a great price and has a simple plug-and-play design that works on PC, PS5, Mac, and most other devices. The 50mm drivers provide rich sound, and the bendable cardioid microphone offers clear voice communication with your team. $34 at Amazon

Asus ROG Raikiri Pro Wireless Controller $110 $150 Save $40 The Asus ROG Raikiri Pro controller is compatible with PCs and Xbox and includes an innovative OLED display for viewing custom animations, battery information, and more. It offers tri-mode connectivity and pro features like four rear buttons and adjustable triggers. $110 at Amazon

Victrix Pro FS $320 $400 Save $80 The Victrix Pro FS fight stick provides an arcade-like feel for fighting game fans. It's made from durable aluminum in purple or white and includes high-quality Sanwa Denshi buttons and a detachable joystick on an ergonomic body with a built-in wrist slope. $320 at Amazon