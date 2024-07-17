Key Takeaways College Football 25 is a beautifully designed game capturing the essence of college football.

Just over a decade ago, EA Sports' NCAA Football video game series unceremoniously went away. Now it's finally back, but with a fresh coat of paint and a new name, College Football 25.

I had every copy of EA's NCAA Football series from 2001 until the series ended with NCAA Football 2014. As a kid, I'd spend the days before the game released scouring underneath all the couch cushions and cleaning every inch of our parents' car, searching for change and spare dollar bills to come up with as much money as I could before I asked Mom to cover the rest. I'm not alone in my experience, as anticipation for the game has bubbled over on social media. Grown adults are saying goodbye to their spouses and children to get dressed up as their favorite team's coach. Over 700,000 players logged on during the first night of the game's Early Access (which gave players three days of early access for the $100 special edition of the game). At least one grown man cried in front of his TV the first time he booted the game up.

So, now that I've finally gotten my hands on it, what are my initial impressions? It's an absolutely beautiful game, and the way they've managed to capture the speed and complexity of college football is amazing. Beyond just playing the actual football games, the team at EA managed to capture the entire vibe of college football, from 100-year-old traditions to newer additions like the College Football Playoff and the transfer portal. It's a game made by college football fans for college football fans.

Price, availability, and specs

College Football 25 is currently available through EA's early access program. If you pre-order the special edition, you can play it three days early, but it costs $100. The full release of the game comes on July 19, 2024.

A lot has changed in ten years, and it makes for great gaming

College football has undergone a lot of changes since the last version of EA Sports' game was released. The year after NCAA Football 14 was released, the first playoff was used to determine college football's champion. Since then, we've seen the playoffs expand from four teams to 12, major teams switch conferences, and unlimited transfers for players. Rules regarding player compensation for use of their likeness have also been removed, which was one of the big reasons why the original series was discontinued.

That's the first thing old fans of the game will notice when logging into College Football 25 for the first time: actual players in the game. In the old games, EA used player models that looked vaguely similar to their real-life counterparts but didn't use the players' names to circumvent NIL rules. So, if the starting quarterback at your favorite school wore number one, his name in the game would be QB#1. Now you'll just see the player's name. After that, it's just thrilling to be back in the world of an EA college football video game. The inclusion of new parts of the college football world, like the new playoff format and the transfer portal, are also super fun features that weren't available in the old games.

All those new features would be wasted, though, if the game's developers didn't understand what makes college football so great: the traditions and pageantry. With the help of updated graphics, the team behind College Football 25 faithfully recreated just about every team's traditions, large and small. That's not just animations you'll see pregame, though. Penn State's crowd will do a white-out once for big games, Wisconsin's crowd will lose their minds when Jump Around plays in the third quarter of their home games. If your favorite team has a song or a sound they make during big third downs, you'll hear it in the game. I noticed Coastal Carolina played a techno song on all the big third downs as I played with them.

The same goes for teams' playbooks. College football has a lot more variety than the NFL does when it comes to types of offenses, and EA nailed every team's playbook, from the slow mesh at Wake Forest, the triple option at the service academies, and the widespread use of RPOs. Here's some of the gameplay using the triple option offense. It's taken some adjustments using the offense with the new controls.

Dynasty mode

As authentic as it gets