The game was reportedly called Titanfall Legends internally, but it's now been canned according to a Bloomberg report.

EA reportedly cancelled a planned Titanfall game as part of its recent cull of titles, according to a new report. The game was called Titanfall Legends internally.

Based on the Apex Legends and Titanfall franchises, the game was reportedly cancelled by EA as part of sweeping changes that have also seen Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile canned. The company also delayed Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a game that is hotly anticipated by many.

Bloomberg reports that "management informed the unnamed game’s team of about 50 people that EA will try to find positions for them within the company," adding that those who can't be placed elsewhere will be paid severance.

The game itself was a single-player title that was directed by the veteran designer Mohammad Alavi until he left the company in early 2022. EA had never confirmed the game's existence, but Respawn had previously said that it was working on a single-player adventure game. VGC notes that Alavi was attached to that product.

It's now also thought that the Titanfall Legends game was originally planned for a release in 2025, but that now won't be happening unless EA has a change of heart. We also don't know all that much about what the game would have offered players beyond what we already mentioned. That was talk that it would be a "shooter built around mobility and style," but that's about it.

We are of course overdue a new Titanfall game. The last iteration, Titanfall 2, was released in 2016 and was well received. Whether this latest news will spell the end of the franchise isn't clear, especially considering EA's recent run of cancelling upcoming games.

Bloomberg notes that EA declined to comment when asked about the news that Titanfall Legends has been cancelled.