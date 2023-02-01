EA has confirmed that it is shutting down the Apex Legends Mobile game and has cancelled development on the hotly anticipated Battlefield Mobile.

EA's announcement comes as part of what it calls "a strategic decision" which involves putting an end to the development of a game that was expected to launch this year and cancelling one that got off to a good start in 2022.

Apex Legends Mobile was a spin-off of the popular Apex Legends battle royale game on console and PC that was released in May of 2022 for both iPhone and Android. But now EA says that it will turn the game's servers off on 1 May, 2023 - meaning the game lasted almost exactly a year. EA has already shared an FAQ page to answer any questions gamers might have. Predictably, EA says that it won't be handing out refunds for any on-game purchases people might have paid.

Back over in EA's cancellation statement, the company says that its "love for the Apex universe and our players remains unchanged," adding that it's looking forward to exploring the game universe and characters. It just won't be doing it on mobile, it seems.

As for Battlefield Mobile, EA's statement says that "as the industry has evolved and our strategy to create a deeply connected Battlefield ecosystem has taken shape, we decided to pivot from the current direction to best deliver on our vision for the franchise and to meet the expectations of our players." All of that pivoting means that Battlefield 2042 will never see the light of day.

EA does say that it's already working on future Battlefield experiences, but it's clear that they won't be playable on your phone any time soon. Unless you use a game streaming service like Nvidia GeForce Now, presumably.