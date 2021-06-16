E3 has been the world's biggest gaming show for many years, but it has stalled over the last few. The pandemic and restrictions on global travel meant the convention could not be a physical event in 2020 to 2021, with the annual showcase switching to online-only. It also failed to return in 2022, with COVID again cited as the primary reason. But, surely that won't affect 2023 right?

Sadly, E3 2023 has also been cancelled - although the Coronavirus cannot be blamed this time.

Here's everything you need to know about this year's now ditched E3 and why it won't be held this June.

What is E3?

E3 is arguably the biggest gaming convention in the world, offering industry attendees, journalists, and players a sneak peek at upcoming titles and new hardware. It is usually held in Los Angeles at the LA Convention Center in June across a three-day period, with some of the world's biggest publishers and console manufacturers showing the titles that will be coming out later that year and beyond.

E3 2023 was due to be held 13 to 16 June, with different press conferences and showcase events also happening around the same time. That is no longer happening.

Will there be an E3 in 2023?

Although organisers ReedPop and the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) had confirmed E3 was going ahead, with many publishers and developers confirmed as attending, they have since decided to cancel the show entirely. There won't even be an online-only version.

When is E3 2023?

There will be no E3 2023, neither at LACC or online.

Why was E3 2023 cancelled?

Although plans for an E3 were at a late stage, several major games publishers announced they were pulling out - some entirely, others to put on their own showcase events elsewhere.

PlayStation, Electronic Arts and Activision pulled out of E3 several years ago, even before the pandemic, and weren't expected to return. And while Xbox is still to hold a major showcase event on the weekend prior to the start of E3 2023, it also announced it would not attend the convention itself.

Nintendo then followed suit... and Ubisoft... and Sega... and Tencent.

That left the ESA and ReedPop without the biggest names in gaming, and it left the show on too fragile a footing.

"We were off to a strong start. There was interest among exhibitors, industry players, media and certainly the fans. Ultimately, however, there were challenges that proved too large to surmount," said ESA president Stanley Pierre-Loui to Gamesindustry.biz.

"First, several companies have reported that the timeline for game development has been altered since the start of the COVID pandemic. Second, economic headwinds have caused several companies to reassess how they invest in large marketing events. And third, companies are starting to experiment with how to find the right balance between in-person events and digital marketing opportunities."

It all lead to a collapse for the renewed show, which could clearly not go ahead.

Will there be games announcements in June without E3 2023?

Although there won't be an E3 2023, there will still be some major press conferences / showcase events online and possible in-person.

One of which is the Xbox Summer Showcase on Sunday 11 June. Ubisoft plans to host an Ubisoft Forward event around the same time too. Plus, there is Summer Game Fest, as organised by The Game Awards' Geoff Keighley.

Indeed, it was already being seen as E3's spiritual successor and the main kickoff show will air on 8 June, so around the same time. It is likely that many major publishers will deliver trailers and announcements during that show and in the month afterwards. There'll still be plenty of games activity to get excited about, therefore.

Will there be an E3 2024?

With all things considered, it will be extremely difficult for the ESA to bounce back from this major setback. If it does return, it is unlikely to be in the same format as before: "We're committed to providing an industry platform for marketing and convening, but we want to make sure we find that right balance that meets the needs of the industry. We're certainly going to be listening and ensuring whatever we want to offer meets those needs and at that time, we will have more news to share," added Pierre-Loui.