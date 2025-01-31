Summary The Minimal Phone is the first Android device with an E ink display and a physical keyboard that emphasizes mindfulness.

It offers LTE support, a dual SIM tray, wireless charging, NFC payments, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and expandable storage.

The Minimal Phone has a 4.3-inch E ink display with a 600 x 800 pixel resolution.

Are you a fan of Kindles or other E ink devices ? If so, this new smartphone might pique your interest.

The Minimal Phone is the first Android device with an E ink display and a physical QWERTY keyboard. After facing multiple delays, the device recently began shipping to backers on Indiegogo and is up for pre-order on Minimal's website. The phone resembles a Blackberry but has the charm of a Kindle and the Boox Palma 2 .

The Minimal Phone is meant to be a "distraction-free" phone. It runs Android 14, which means it supports many essential apps in the Google Play Store, like Spotify or WhatsApp.

However, its 4.3-inch 600 x 800 pixel resolution E ink display and octa-core MediaTek processor might be enough to deter you from downloading any games or social media platforms. The phone is available in three colors: pebble, onyx and fusion. It starts at $400, but there is a pre-order promotion to get the device for $300 on its website.

Minimal Phone The Minimal Phone offers the Android 14 experience with an E ink display and physical QWERTY keyboard. The phone is marketed as a "distraction-free" device. Brand The Minimal Company SoC MediaTek Helio G99 Display 4.3-inch E ink RAM 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 3,000mAh Ports USB Type-C, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dual SIM, Expandable storage slot Operating System Android 14

An E ink device with a few surprises

It has LTE support, unlike the Boxx Palma 2

The Minimal Phone has a few extra perks you might not expect of a device of this caliber. Unlike the smartphone-sized Boox Palma 2 , the Minimal Phone has a dual SIM card tray and supports a 4G LTE connection. Other features include Qi wireless charging, NFC payments, expandable storage, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

TCL's Nxtpaper phones are the next closest thing to the Minimal Phone on the market. At CES 2025, TLC announced the TCL 60 XE, which offers a paper-like color display with a feature called Max Ink Mode, which converts it into an E ink-like monochrome display. The 60XE is exclusive to North America and starts at $200, slightly cheaper than the Minimal Phone.

The Minimal Phone's QWERTY physical keyboard should make texting feel like you’re back in 2010. If the 4.3-inch display isn't too small for you, its E ink display might make reading on the go more pleasant. The phone is available for pre-order now for $300, though I would hold off until reviews are out for it.