Key Takeaways Dyson has introduced a new special edition colour across its haircare product range, which includes the Supersonic hairdryer, Airwrap, Corrale straighteners, and Airstrait.

The special edition Blue Blush colour, with its rich blue and blush pink elements, is a stunning addition to the lineup and is available for the 2023 gifting season.

The Airwrap is highly recommended as one of the best products tested, with new attachments and features that make it even better, while the Supersonic hairdryer is worth the money for its quick and effective drying capabilities, and the Corrale straighteners provide a sleek finish without damaging the hair.

Dyson entered the haircare market with its Supersonic hairdryer in 2016, but since the launch of that fabulous dryer of hair, the company has expanded its haircare product range significantly. It now offers not just the Supersonic, but the Airwrap - don't even get me started on how great this device is - the Corrale hair straighteners and the Airstrait, and not just in one colour either.

No, no, these excellent products come in some glorious colours already and now there's another special edition one joining the line up for the 2023 gifting season in the form of Blue Blush. The new colour variant sees the main elements of the Supersonic hairdryer, Corrale straighteners and Airwrap offered in a very rich - and quite frankly stunning - blue colour with an ultra matte finish, while the contrasting elements are a blush pink. For Valentine's Day in 2023, Dyson launched the Airwrap and corresponding haircare products in a Topaz Orange colour that also had this ultra-matte finish and it's lovely in use. The finish is soft to touch, making for a great grip compared to the metallic grey and fuschia pink finish these devices first launched in.

Dyson hasn't said how long the Blue Blush finish will be available for, but if you're considering buying the Supersonic, Corrale or Airwrap, and you've been sitting on the fence, now is the time to take that plunge and get them in your basket. I've already got all three of these hair care products and I'd consider buying them again just for this colour.

The Airwrap is my favourite of the Dyson haircare products because it's simply fantastic in use. I often say it's one of the best products I've ever tested and this remains true several years after its launch. The company relaunched it last year with some different attachments making it even better - the barrels now twist at the top so you don't have to switch barrels when you move to the other side of your head, and there's also a new quick drying attachment that uses the Coandra affect.

I'm a huge fan of the Supersonic hairdryer too. People often ask me if it's worth the money and I'd say it most definitely is, especially with the flyaway attachment that smooths hair to make it beautifully silky and smooth. If you're like me and you don't find blow drying your own hair all that easy, the Supersonic makes it much simpler and it dries your hair quicker than a traditional hairdryer too.

When it comes to the Corrale hair straighteners, they are also very good, and while they don't beat GHD for me, they are kinder to your hair and they still deliver a sleek and smooth finish thanks to their flexible plates. With temperature sensors built into them too, they won't ever go over a certain temperature in order to protect your locks.

We've got full reviews on the Supersonic hair dryer, Airwrap and Corrale hair straighteners if you want a more in depth analysis of how these products perform. In a nutshell though, you won't be disappointed with any of them based on my experience and the special edition Blue Blush colour is so lush, it's basically a serious bonus reason to buy now rather than wait.