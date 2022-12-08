Dyson's experimental headphones and air purifying mask combo will go on sale in the UK and Ireland on 17 May 2023. It is also available in the US now, with Hong Kong and Singapore on the release list, too.

First announced in March 2022 and released in China this January, the Dyson Zone concept is a unique one - we even got to try out the device ourselves last May. It comprises over-ear, wireless noise cancelling headphones that can be worn like any usual pair, providing 50 hours of battery life and "full-spectrum" audio playback.

However, you can also attach an included air-purifying mask to them, which will block out "99 per cent of article pollution" down to 0.1 microns in size. This will also prevent city gases, including NO2 and SO2, thanks to a K-Carbon filter.

The Dyson Zone supports fast charging through USB-C, which ensures they can go from flat to 100 per cent in just three hours.

There are 11 microphones within the product, with eight of them used for the advanced noise cancelling technology. Its frequency range is 0.08 per cent at 94dB @1kHz.

A MyDyson app is available that can control the headphones and air purification capabilties of the device - it can be used to adjust airflow speed and noise cancelling modes. Audio equalisation is also adaptable, with three modes on offer - Dyson EQ, Bass Boost, and Natural. You can set to limit the volume too, in line with aural health guidance.

Dyson will sell the Dyson Zone device in two models in the UK - an ultra blue / Prussian blue version with a single pair of filters, a cleaning brush and carry case, plus a Dyson Zone Absolute+ model which comes with an additional set of filters, a travel case and an in-flight adapter kit (for headphone connection). This pricier alternative will be available in Prussian blue / bright copper.

Both devices will be available on the Dyson website, in Dyson stores and at demo zones in Harrods, Oxford Street and the Trafford Centre in Manchester. Pricing starts at £749.99 for the standard version. The Dyson Zone Absolute+ model will cost £819.99.