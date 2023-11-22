Dyson Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum $225 $420 Save $195 Do you have a pet that loves to leave fur all over every single square inch of your home? The Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum cleaner is engineered with the power, versatility, tools, and run time to clean homes with pets quickly and easily. As powerful as it is, it's still light, making it easy to move around. $225 at Walmart

Every house needs a vacuum cleaner. People, by nature, produce dirt, grit, grime, and other nastiness that must be cleaned up. What every house doesn't need, though, is to pay full price for said vacuum. Currently, Walmart Black Friday deals include the Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum for $225, which is $195 off the regular price. That's a savings of almost half off, which makes this one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen.

Currently, I have the Dyson V8 Origin+ sitting in my Walmart cart waiting for me to decide what else I want to order, and you might want to think about getting one, too, because it's a powerful and light vacuum that'll make the chore of cleaning your home a less demanding experience.

Why you might want the Dyson V8 Origin+ this Black Friday

This vacuum cleaner is built for everyone, but is often lauded by pet owners. It has the company's de-tangling Motorbar cleaner with hair removal vanes that remove long hair and pet hair from the brush bar, making it easy to clean up after your pet without clogging the vacuum. For those with allergies, it has whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, keeping the air cleaner and more breathable.

One thing I really like about Dyson vacuum cleaners is the mounted wall charger. It makes the vacuum feel very high-end and luxurious. Rather than simply plugging it into an outlet, there's just something satisfying about clipping it into its wall-mounted charger. And you can probably clean your whole home without needing to charge the vacuum because Dyson says Dyson V8 Origin+ will last for up to 40 minutes on a single charge, which is solid.

In total, the vacuum only weighs 5.8 pounds. If you struggle with lifting heavy objects for whatever reason, you should find this vacuum cleaner light enough to move around without causing undue pain. Even though the discount is huge, this is still an expensive piece of home-cleaning technology. Thankfully, it comes with a two-year warranty, so if something stops working, you can get a new vacuum without a problem.

