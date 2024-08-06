Key Takeaways Dyson's OnTrac headphones offer premium audio quality and impressive active noise cancellation.

I’m a fan of quirky, innovative technology. Anything that stands out aesthetically and works well immediately catches my attention. That’s why I’ve been eagerly following Dyson’s audio ambitions since last year. The company's OnTrac Bluetooth headphones are a strong follow-up to 2023’s daring Zone.

Towards the end of the pandemic, Dyson's Zone headphones released in North America. They're an experimental audio device from the innovative vacuum and air purifier company. Melding the company’s obsession with air purification with its new approach to audio, the Dyson Zone became my favorite headphones because of how unconventional they are and how strong their audio output is. Pairing high-end audio with an air filtration mask is something no other company would even consider trying.

That title of my favorite set of headphones has been swiftly taken by its successor. Dyson’s OnTrac are a safe refresh of the Zone, cutting out the air filtration systems to bring the cost down. The headphones now focus on blocking noise pollution and delivering solid audio.

Price, availability, and specs

Dyson’s OnTrac supports a stellar foundation for audio, using custom 40mm, 16-ohm neodymium speaker drivers. They can reproduce frequencies from as low as 6Hz to as high as 21kHz. They support impressive active noise cancellation (ANC) thanks to eight built-in microphones and a 55-hour battery life. The MyDyson app provides quick and easy access to preset EQ settings including a Bass Boost and Enhanced mode.

The OnTrac headphones will sell for $500, but aren't yet available in the United States (however, they're currently available for purchase in Canada). Dyson’s continuous engineering efforts result in a pair of headphones that stand among competitors like Bose's offerings, Apple's AirPods Max, and Sony’s WH-1000XM5. At launch, Dyson is selling four base model colors including CNC Aluminum, CNC Copper, Cinnabar, and CNC Black Nickel. For $50 you can also order replacement earcups and ear pads, including a stunning ultra blue or yellow to customize the look of the headphones.

What I liked about the Dyson OnTrac

With a more reserved design, OnTrac doesn’t illicit as many stares as Dyson Zone

Close

Dyson’s approach to the OnTrac's design is a lot more restrained when compared to the Dyson Zone. The OnTrac have ditched the built-in air filtration systems on the earcups. It also no longer features the Bane-like gold face mask. In general, the look of the OnTrac is objectively more in line with other high-end over-the-ear headphones on the market. However, they're still undeniably Dyson both regarding build quality and design aesthetic.

The OnTrac are easily one of the more comfortable audio devices I’ve used. The headphones' headband and replaceable earpads are made of high-grade foam and soft micro-suede. There’s also a multi-pivot gimbal arm to relieve ear pressure. Not only was I able to wear the headphones with my glasses for entire afternoons, but the earcups are built to drown out noises with or without ANC enabled. This is in part thanks to the acoustic seal of the earcups and materials used. Dyson Zone’s earcups featured cumbersome filters and motors used specifically for the air filtration system. The headphones also featured a built-in mechanism for the face mask. Thankfully, the Dyson OnTrac gets far less stares.

"With ANC active, I was still able to take full advantage of their 55-hour battery life."

OnTrac's ANC impressed me as I walked around the streets of downtown Toronto. The sounds of people, cars, and construction are muted to an impressive degree. Dyson claims that OnTrac reduces external noise by 40 dB. From a practical sense, I could still hear sirens or a honk from a car. If you prefer ANC to be off, Dyson includes a Transparency Mode so you can still hear surrounding noises while receiving exceptional sound quality. With ANC active, I was still able to take full advantage of their 55-hour battery life. They support enough juice to get me through a week's worth of use with no issues.

OnTrac and the MyDyson app continuously monitor in-ear and external volume to indicate any harmful levels. Research studies show noise levels of 85 dB or higher can lead to hearing loss over time. It’s not a feature I use regularly, but I sometimes check in and see the live reports. More often than not, Toronto’s day-to-day soundscapes are more dangerous to hear than music -- which, sadly, isn’t surprising.

Lastly, Dyson OnTrac ships with one of the most inventive cases I’ve seen. Dubbed the slimline case, it’s comprised of a tough and durable casing that compresses to be completely flat when the headphones are taken out. This way, the case can be slipped into a backpack or bag without taking up additional room. When you’re done, pop the case open and slip the headphones in. There’s even a small pocket for the USB-C charging cable.

What I didn't like about the Dyson OnTrac

I wish Dyson invested more in spatial audio

I’d never classify myself as an audiophile, but I appreciate good sound quality, whether it's listening to a playlist on Spotify or a podcast. The MyDyson app provides quick and easy access to preset EQ settings. Using the Bass Boost setting, I found that OnTrac can provide punchier bass, adding enriched texture to songs. However, it's far from the levels that other competitive headsets on the market offer.

I was let down that Dyson didn’t go above and beyond with its audio offering. The audio suite, settings, and ANC inclusions are all widely available on Dyson Zone, albeit slightly tweaked and improved. As headphones like Sonos' Ace are advancing to spatial audio, I would have liked to see Dyson broach this with OnTrac. Hopefully, this is something that might be considered if Dyson chooses to work with Dolby in the future.

As a followup to its big break into the audio market, the OnTrac are a much more pared-down pair of headphones.

One of my favourite features of the Dyson Zone was its on-board tactile controls. To my delight, Dyson brought over its intuitive joystick control to OnTrac. Built into the headset is a four-axis joystick, which controls all playback functions. The joystick, in most cases, is a great inclusion. It offers better control over touch in many cases. However, there were instances when I'd accidentally pause while trying to adjust the volume or skip a song.

Dyson’s OnTrac also feature onboard controls for ANC and its Transparency Mode. By tapping on either earcap, OnTrac swaps modes with a satisfying audio cue. Unfortunately, the sensor is a little finicky. I often need to tap hard on the ear cap for the switch to register. More often than not, I’ll go into the MyDyson app and do it manually. The app is the only way to turn off the ANC functionality altogether as well.

Should you buy Dyson OnTrac?

If you're willing to explore outside the popular brands, Dyson won't disappoint.

Dyson continues to impress with another high-quality device in its expansive catalog. As a followup to its big break into the audio market, the OnTrac are a much more pared-down pair of headphones. Their design, while still authentically Dyson, is much more reserved. If you were turned off by the bold look of the Zone, you’ll probably be relieved to see how low-key the OnTrac is in comparison.

For $500, Dyson offers some seriously impressive audio design. The company is known for not cutting corners in engineering and approaches audio technology with the same love and passion as it does for air purification. The result is a sleek pair of headphones that offer comparable audio quality to the AirPods Max with better comfort for everyday wear. Their 55-hour battery life can also take you well into the workweek without a charge. After only a week of use, I’m already looking forward to making OnTrac my go-to audio device.