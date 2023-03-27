Dyson has expanded its range of fans with the Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde model, which adds a humidifying element to the excellent Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool Formaldehyde fan.

The latest model in the British company's portfolio combines its formaldehyde sensing capabilities with UV-C humidification technology in order to offer a device claimed to be capable of automatically purifying, sensing and destroying formaldehyde, while removing 99.9 per cent of bacteria in water.

The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde fan features a solid state formaldehyde sensor that is designed to precisely monitor formaldehyde levels, whilst ignoring other gases detected by a dedicated VOC sensor.

Formaldehyde is a pollutant that can be found in number of products you'd find within the home, including paint, wallpaper, varnishes, cleaning products and wood products. It is said to have particles 500 times smaller than 0.1 microns - making it difficult to capture - and when left, it can lead to prolonged exposure through off-gassing, which is a continuous release of airborne chemicals.

Dyson's Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde fan has a Selective Catalytic Oxidisation (SCO) filter that is designed to destroy formaldehyde at a molecular level for the lifetime of the fan, breaking it down into small amounts of water and CO2.

There is also full machine HEPA filtration on board, with the company's engineers having designed the Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde's airflow pathways to offer a fully-sealed whole machine filtration performance equivalent to HEPA 13 standard.

This is said to ensure no air bypasses the filter, whilst also blocking potential leak points where dirty air might enter. Dyson has claimed this design enables this latest fan to capture the H1N1 virus and 99.95 per cent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, including allergens, bacteria, pollen and mould spores.

There is a five-litre tank on board the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde and the company says it will offer up to 36 hours of humidification. In order to prevent mineral residue such as limescale on the evaporator, there's a deep clean cycle that cleans all elements exposed to water, notifying you when cleaning is required and directing you through the process.

There's also an auto mode that allows the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde to react to changing air quality and humidity levels. You can control the device through the MyDysonApp or by voice control and there is an LCD display on the top that reports the levels of indoor pollutants that have been detected.

The Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool Formaldehyde fan is available from 28 March for £699 on Dyson.co.uk.