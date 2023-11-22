Dyson Airwrap Styler $500 $600 Save $100 The Dyson Airwrap is by no means cheap but in my experience, it is the only hair styler I ever want to use again and that makes it worth every single penny. With $100 off, plus an extra $20 with a coupon, this is a deal you don't want to miss. $500 at Amazon

Black Friday is a stressful period for shopping in my opinion. I don't know about you, but I get so many emails about discounts and deals, coupled with every single site on the internet also serving up deal information (yes, we're doing it too, I know) that I become a little numb to it by the end of each day. There are some deals that make the Black Friday sales period worth it though, and they come in the form of deals on products that don't normally get discounted - the Apple, Sonos and Dyson deals of the world.

So far this year, I've been genuinely impressed by the Apple discounts on Apple Watch and iPad, as well as the Sonos speaker discounts, but today, it's Dyson that has caught my eye with its Airwrap deal. The Airwrap is currently selling for its lowest price ever (that I can find in the price history) with $100 off, as well as a further $20 off with a coupon and, honestly, it's a deal you shouldn't miss if this product has been on your wishlist.

Why should you buy the Dyson Airwrap?

People often ask me about various tech and whether they should buy it or not. It's part and parcel of being a tech journalist. Whenever someone is looking for a new phone, laptop, or smartwatch, I'll get a WhatsApp asking me what they should buy and if it's worth the purchase. Common question: Is the new iPhone worth it?

A product I get asked about almost weekly however, is the Dyson Airwrap. Now, this product is expensive even when it is discounted, let alone full price, so I fully understand people needing reassurance to part with that amount of money for a hair styler. The thing is, the Airwrap remains one of the best products I have had the pleasure of testing in my decade as a tech reviewer. It is an exceptional device and I can say that with my hand firmly on my heart. It also isn't just any hair styler and the sooner that is realised, the easier it is to part with that amount of cash.

The attachments suit different styling options, so you might find that you use the barrels more than you use the brushes like me, or you might find that you use the brushes more like some people I know. What you will definitely find, is how easy it is to make your hair look incredible and how much time it saves when it comes to styling. I have very long and thick hair, and before I got an Airwrap, I would need to pay my hairdresser to achieve the bouncy blow-dried look I so desire to wake up with every day. The Airwrap means I can achieve it myself in about 45 minutes, which is certainly preferable to paying someone, but it's also great to be able to make my hair look good myself without applying the heat of ceramic straighteners.

It takes a bit of time to learn the Airwrap technique, because there is definitely a technique to master, but once you have it nailed (I recommend the Dyson YouTube for tips), the Dyson Airwrap is a device that you will not regret buying - not for a single second. I have had mine since it launched in 2018, and it remains one of my favourite products I own. Put it this way, if my house was burning, it would be one of the things I'd want to save, and I don't say that lightly.