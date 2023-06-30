Dyson / Pocket-lint Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier $499 $649 Save $150 With an LCD screen and a built-in Dyson app, you can program your fan to oscillate up to 350 degrees for up to eight hours at a time. It doubles as an air purifier, keeping large spaces free of particles. You can snag it for only $499, a $250 discount, for a limited time. $499 at Amazon

Whether you're currently dealing with air quality concerns or beating out record summer heat, you need to keep cool somehow. Cue the need for the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier. For those that want to boost and clean the airflow in their home and save some major cash, the two-in-one fan and air purifier dropped in price. Right now, you can add it to your home for only $499, saving you $150 on this great smart home addition at Amazon.

Why you should buy the Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier

The Dyson Purifier Cool TP07 Smart Air Purifier is fully sealed to the HEPA H13 standard, so you don't have to worry about extra unwanted particles leaving the device. Once the filter sucks up air particles, they stay inside. Add in Air Multiplier technology, and you can keep large spaces clean of dust and allergens in your home space. Because it's such a strong air purifier, we also feel it's one of the best air purifiers on the market right now.

It's also our top pick for the best fans for your home. The fan mode keeps you cool, oscillating at up to 350 degrees. It pairs with a Backward airflow to keep your air clean while keeping you cool and comfortable.

Because it's a smart air purifier and fan, you can program the device on the LCD screen or the Dyson app to run in 30-minute intervals - or even up to eight hours before shutting off. It also comes with a dedicated Night mode to stay on remaining quiet. That same LCD screen will dim when this mode is on.

Plus, with compatibility with Alexa, Apple, and Google, you can program the Dyson TP07 straight into your smart home ecosystem and ask your virtual assistant to adjust your settings. Dyson smart home products tend to only go on sale for a moment. If you're planning on picking this up, we recommend doing so sooner rather than later, especially since stock is usually very limited.