Dyson has been busy of late, not only announcing the Airstrait to its haircare portfolio, but several additions to its lineup of cleaning devices, including a new robot vacuum cleaner and what is essentially a super expensive power mop.

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is claimed to deliver six times the suction of other robot vacuum cleaners thanks to its Hyperdymium motor, which spins at up to 110,000rpm - a little slower than the Gen5Detect cordless vacuum cleaner that boasts 135,000rpm. There's a 360-degree vision system on board the 360 Vis Nav though that takes advantage of a fish-eye lens, giving the robot a panoramic view of your home to interpret its surroundings. The Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping (SLAM) vision system is designed to process the information delivered by the camera to remember where it has been and figure out where it needs to clean, but also sense dust within your home and create a dust map. Sorry, did someone call the dust police?

The Dyson 360 Vis Nav succeeds the Dyson Heurist robot that launched in 2020 and it offers 26 sensors that contribute to dust detection, alongside avoiding obstacles and recognising walls and edges, redirecting the suction through a side-actuator to get right into those corners and sides. It's lower than the Heurist, squeezing itself under furniture of 99mm or less, and it can climb 21mm in height too. A new triple action brush bar has a soft and fluffy nylon element for picking up large debris on hard floors, an anti-static carbon fibre filament element for fine dust on hard floors and stiff nylon bristles for carpets. Meanwhile, the design is very Dyson, with a far more futuristic and stand-out finish than the usual robot vacuum cleaner options.

Dyson

As you might expect from a robot vacuum cleaner, the Dyson 360 Vis Nav connects to the MyDyson app, allowing you to create and customise zones, schedule cleans, set rules and routines and use voice control. You'll also find deep cleaning reports in the MyDyson app that will show you the dustiest patches in your home. Nothing like a bit of judgement, hey! There are four cleaning modes on board the 360 Vis Nav including Auto, where the robot will analyse dust levels and adjust suction automatically, Quick Mode for topping up a clean, Quiet mode for a quieter clean and longer run time and Boost mode for maximum suction. The auto runtime is claimed to be 50 minutes, after which the 360 Vis Nav will return to its base to recharge and then get back to cleaning afterwards.

Elsewhere on the cleaning front, Dyson also recently announced the availability of the Dyson Gen5Detect cordless vacuum cleaner, and it has revealed the Dyson V15 Detect Submarine too, which combines the V15 cordless vacuum with a wet roller head. It's a V15 by day, and a power mop by night once you pop the Dyson Submarine roller head on. The Submarine head attachment has an eight-point hydration system and uses a pressurised chamber for even water distribution of eight water jets releasing a very precise 18ml of water every minute for clean floors that aren't too wet. There's a 300ml clean water tank on the Submarine head, designed to cover around 110m2 of floor, while a 360ml tank removes the dirty water from the roller head.

Dyson

Alongside the announcements of the Dyson 360 Vis Nav and V15 Detect Submarine, Dyson also revealed the Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde fan, which is claimed to be the company's quietest and most powerful purifier, with up to 10m projection and upgraded filtration.

For now, there is no pricing or availability information for the Dyson 360 Vis Nav, Dyson V15 Detect Submarine or the Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet Formaldehyde. The Dyson Gen5Detect is available now, however, having been announced in October. It starts at £849.99 in the UK and it's brilliant in our experience. US pricing is still being confirmed.