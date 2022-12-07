After some serious delays, the new Dungeons and Dragons movie is nearly with us, and we can't wait to see it.

Whether you're a seasoned tabletop gamer, a fan of the video games, or just a fan of the fantasy genre as a whole, there's guaranteed to be something for you in this upcoming flick.

Here's everything you need to know about Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: What you need to know

The latest Dungeons and Dragons movie is being handled by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, the guys behind 2018's Game Night - which is a fun watch, if you missed it.

The movie has no connection to the previous film trilogy, it's based in the world of the tabletop game's Forgotten Realms campaign. This means that if you know your D20 from your percentile, you'll be treated to numerous easter eggs.

Not much has been revealed about the plot of the movie, but we know it follows a group of thieves (surprise, surprise) and they find themselves on a wild adventure after helping "the wrong person steal the wrong thing."

The thieves are a bard named Elgin, a barbarian named Holga, a paladin called Xenk, a sorcerer named Simon and finally, a tiefling druid called Doric.

In an interview with Collider, Chris Pine who plays Elgin said that the movie is like "Game of Thrones mixed with a little Princess Bride and just a smidge of Holy Grail." He continued, saying it’s "poppy, it's eighties heartfelt, and there's a bit of Goonies in there."

The film was originally slated for a July 2021 release date, but the pandemic caused setbacks in production.

Now, the theatrical release date is set for March 31 2023 in the US and the UK.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Cast

We've already mentioned Chris Pine, our leading man, who you might know as Captain Kirk in various Star Trek movies. He'll be joined by Michelle Rodrigez, of The Fast and the Furious fame, playing our barbarian.

Regé-Jean Page, from Bridgerton, takes the role of the paladin. Justice Smith is our sorcerer, you might remember him from Detective Pikachu. Sophia Lillis, known for 2017's It, is the druid. And finally, rom-com superstar Hugh Grant is cast as the rogue, but we only catch a quick glimpse of him in the trailer, so it's hard to say how much screen time he'll be getting.

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Trailers

Pocket-lint has embedded the trailer for Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves at the top of this page. The older trailer is embedded below.

There's also a variety of behind-the-scenes featurettes, you can check out the latest one below.

