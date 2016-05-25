Watch Hugo Barra unbox Xiaomi's first Mi Drone quadcopter via livestream

Chinese company Xiaomi entered a new category today: drones.

Xiaomi has unveiled its first quadcopter, and it's called Mi Drone. It features a three-axis gimbal, 4K camera with a detachable module, replaceable 5,100mAh battery that provides 27 minutes of flight per charge, a remote control that turns your Mi phone into a viewfinder, GPS and GLONASS, and a visual-positioning system that maintains stability when a satellite signal is lost.

Going back to that camera, it uses a Sony 12.4-megapixel sensor and captures video at 3,840 x 2,160 at 30 frames per second. It can also take RAW photos. As for the detachable gimbal, it's able to correct itself 2,000 times per second. Other features include autonomous capabilities, including these flight modes: takeoff, landing, return to home, waypoint navigation, and orbit.

The controller that comes with drone has dedicated buttons and switches for take off, landing, and returning the drone to home. While the flagship 4K drone is priced at 2,999 yuan ($460), there's also a 1080p version that will cost 2,499 yuan ($380) after it is crowdfunded on the Mi Home app starting 26 May. Also, the 4K drone will apparently enter an open beta testing period in July.

May has been a big month for Xiaomi. It launched a mammoth 6.44-inch Mi Max smartphone, announced a Mi Box set-top box capable of piping 4K content, and revealed it will build a virtual-reality smartphone that supports Google's Daydream platform. Not stopping there, it's now going after the drone market with Mi Drone.

Watch the Vice President of Internal at Xiaomi, Hugo Barra, who is a former Googler, unveil his company's first drone via the Facebook livestream below to learn more details about the new quadcopter.