Watch Xiaomi tease first Mi Drone in new video ahead of 25 May launch

Xiaomi quietly revealed a few days ago it was about to unveil a drone, and now the Chinese company has posted a teaser video for the product.

The drone will be the company's first, and it's thought to be called Mi Drone. We know this because Xiaomi published a forum post last week to announce it will unveil a drone on 25 May - and it included a rendered image of the product along with the name "Mi Drone" (though it also asked fans to guess what the drone might be called). Now, we have a short video to complement Xiaomi's announcement from last week.

AndroidCentral discovered the video on Chinese streaming site Youku. Unlike Xiaomi's previous teaser image from its online forum, the drone in this video appears to be white instead of black. It also seems to be a quadcopter with a spherical camera that sits below the chassis. If other leaks are true, this device can record 4K video and is controlled by app. We should know for sure on 25 May, when Xiaomi unveils its drone.

Keep in mind Xiaomi had a patent document filed in August that details a drone which can be control via the Mi Band. According to the patent, you'll be able to wear the band and then control the drone by performing various gestures. Who knows if this technology has been included in Xiaomi's upcoming drone, though the company confirmed in its forum that "something wonderful and cool is flying to us very soon".

May has been a big month for Xiaomi. It launched a mammoth 6.44-inch Mi Max smartphone, announced a Mi Box set-top box capable of piping 4K content, and revealed it will build a virtual-reality smartphone that supports Google's Daydream platform. Not stopping there, it now seems to be going after the drone market, with a Mi Drone that might wirelessly connect to its existing Mi Band.

Xiaomi will livestream its 25 May event at 7 am EST on Mi.com.