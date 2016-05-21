Xiaomi is getting into drones now, will launch first 'Mi Drone' next week

Xiaomi's been a busy little bee lately, but that isn't stopping the Chinese company from announcing yet another product in a whole new segment.

9to5Google noticed that Xiaomi has started teasing a launch event on its official forum. The company published a post called "Mi Drone is flying to town on 25th May" and included a photo of what appears to be a quadcopter. Despite "Mi Drone" being in the post's title, Xiaomi has asked people to guess what its new product is called. Nevertheless, it's easy to read between the lines and realise Xiaomi will launch its first drone next week.

Keep in mind May has been a big month for Xiaomi. It launched a mammoth 6.44-inch Mi Max smartphone, announced a Mi Box set-top box capable of piping 4K content, and revealed it will build a virtual-reality smartphone that supports Google's Daydream platform. Not stopping there, it now seems to be going after the drone market, with a Mi Drone that might even wirelessly connect to its existing Mi Band.

Xiaomi had a patent document filed back in August that details a drone which can be control via the Mi Band. According to the patent, you'll be able to wear the band and then control the drone by performing various gestures. Who knows if the technology in this patent has been included in Xiaomi's upcoming drone, though the company confirmed in its forum that "something wonderful and cool is flying to us very soon".

Xiaomi will livestream its 25 May event at 7 am EST on Mi.com.