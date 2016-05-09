Now you can Periscope directly from your drone in the sky

Periscope, the live video streaming service, has announced a number of updates including a cool drone partnership with DJI. Now you'll be able to broadcast live from your drone as it flies.

Periscope says that users will not only be able to transmit live drone footage from the DJI camera but can switch back to the phone that's controlling it for video from there too. On top of that it'll even switch to your GoPro too allowing for huge production potential.

Other updates include details on the ability to record live video beyond 24 hours using the #save feature that's incoming. This can be set to certain broadcasts to automatically save and will even allow the user to set them to delete after 24 hours, should they want. They can also delete the broadcast at anytime too.

Periscope will also now allow for broadcast searching using pre-populated topics like #Food, #Travel, #Music and so on. Users can browse these topics to find new content and can also choose how they want their videos found and viewed. This should help bring the service a step closer to more friendly browsing accessibility.

All these features will be rolling out to the app in the coming weeks.

