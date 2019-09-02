It was back in 2018 that Parrot launched Anafi, a drone - described as a platform, as its quick-release batteries offer standard and extended options - with 4K camera for capturing great in-flight video and stills. Its 180-degree moving camera gimbal offers top-down vertical viewpoints in either directions, making its professional applications wider than some competitors' drone offerings.

For 2019 Anafi is back in a special package. Called Anafi FPV - which stands for first-person view - the box contains the Anafi drone, battery, Skycontroller 3 control (which uses your smartphone for point of view), Parrot Goggles (which can be used to deliver left/right eye view for true first-person view direct to your eyes, virtual reality style), and a Parrot-branded backpack to hold it all together.

The backpack is designed to be used as a launch platform; clip it around your waist and the zip means the pack opens forward by 90-degrees, so you can access all the components with ease.

But that's not all, the 2 September launch date is when all Anafi drones will receive a software update, adding additional modes - including the FPV option, which was absent before - such as Arcade control (the left stick on the controller adjusts camera position, the right stick then sends the drone there on a straight path), Cinematic and Racing capture presets (designed for capturing, as the names suggest, cinematic scenes and fast-moving subjects using tracking).

The Anafi is designed to fly for up to 26 minutes on a single charge and can travel at up to 50kmph. The battery is charged by USB-C, making it super easy to plug in at home or when on the go with a separate battery pack.

Available from 2 September, the Anafi FPV will be priced £729.99.