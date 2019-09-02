  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Drones
    3. >
  3. Drone news
    4. >
  4. Parrot drone news

Parrot Anafi FPV pairs drone with first-person goggles in one neat package

|
Parrot Parrot Anafi FPV pairs drone with first-person goggles in one neat package
Drone flying in the UK and US: All the rules and regulations explained
Drone flying in the UK and US: All the rules and regulations explained

It was back in 2018 that Parrot launched Anafi, a drone - described as a platform, as its quick-release batteries offer standard and extended options - with 4K camera for capturing great in-flight video and stills. Its 180-degree moving camera gimbal offers top-down vertical viewpoints in either directions, making its professional applications wider than some competitors' drone offerings.

For 2019 Anafi is back in a special package. Called Anafi FPV - which stands for first-person view - the box contains the Anafi drone, battery, Skycontroller 3 control (which uses your smartphone for point of view), Parrot Goggles (which can be used to deliver left/right eye view for true first-person view direct to your eyes, virtual reality style), and a Parrot-branded backpack to hold it all together.

The backpack is designed to be used as a launch platform; clip it around your waist and the zip means the pack opens forward by 90-degrees, so you can access all the components with ease.

ParrotParrot Anafi Fpv image 2

But that's not all, the 2 September launch date is when all Anafi drones will receive a software update, adding additional modes - including the FPV option, which was absent before - such as Arcade control (the left stick on the controller adjusts camera position, the right stick then sends the drone there on a straight path), Cinematic and Racing capture presets (designed for capturing, as the names suggest, cinematic scenes and fast-moving subjects using tracking).

The Anafi is designed to fly for up to 26 minutes on a single charge and can travel at up to 50kmph. The battery is charged by USB-C, making it super easy to plug in at home or when on the go with a separate battery pack.

Available from 2 September, the Anafi FPV will be priced £729.99.

PopularIn Drones
Parrot Anafi FPV pairs drone with first-person goggles in one neat package
What is Robomaster? DJI's robot battle competition explained
Best drone takedown videos: Eagle attack, shotgun blast, fishing hook and more
DJI reveals new digital first person view headset for racing drones and more
Parrot is leaving the toy drone market
The best drones 2019: Top rated quadcopters to buy, whatever your budget