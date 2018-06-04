Parrot teases new drone for 6 June launch

Parrot will announce an all-new drone on Wednesday 6 June, with a website tease and countdown clock hosted on its site.

Details are few and far between, but we are sure it's a drone and not another type of product thanks to the fact that the teaser page is part of Parrot's drones area of the site.

The teaser shows a pulsing set of, what looks like, LEDs that might be on part of the drone's body.

We don't know the name or type of drone, however. Those will be fully revealed as part of the official announcement at 4pm BST (5pm CEST) on Wednesday.

Parrot has been running a teaser campaign on Twitter for the last few days, with the same pulsing image.

Previous rumours have suggested that the company could be either launching a Bebop 3 or an altogether new proposition. At least we don't have too long the wait until we find out though.

Pocket-lint will bring you all the news and full details as we find out more.