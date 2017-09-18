Parrot Bebop 2 Power adds advanced manoeuvres and battery boost to make your aerial footage so much better

Parrot has taken its Bebop 2 drone and made it even better with the latest version of this quadcopter, boosting the battery and making a sweeping selection of software changes.

The Bebop 2 Power is designed to make the experience of capturing unique video even better. The "power" in the name refers to the fact that this version comes with two battery packs, meaning you'll get up to an hour of flying time, although you'll have to switch batteries after 30 minutes of flight time.

The Bebop 2 is incredibly easy to fly and in this latest guise, it's even smarter, giving you a wide range of new features that will help you capture the footage that you want.

There's a recognition algorithm that will now allow you to select an object, like a person and then keep that person in frame. The Bebop 2 has a great stabilised camera in its nose, as well as being really good at maintaining a steady hover.

Using this object recognition there's a range of additional moves that the Bebop 2 Power can perform to spice up your capture. The aim is to let you add more interesting video than just a straight follow, letting you perform moves like "tornado" or "boomerang" around the subject to capture fluid and unique angles.

With that in mind, there's another set of automated maneuverers that encompass a rise (that classic drone video shot), a 360 capture that you'll see a lot to take in the view or the reveal which is our favourite.

The reveal is that classic move where the camera is pointing down and slowly pans up to reveal the landscape or the scene ahead. It's a classic move used in the open in loads of Hollywood movies. Sure, you can do it with other drones, but the appeal of the Bebop 2 is that you can do it on your own, without needing a separate person to control the camera while someone else is flying.

When it comes to flying, the Bebop 2 can be hand launched, so you don't need to put it on the ground. All you have to do is hold the drone from the base (away from the propellers naturally) and press the takeoff button. The props will turn slowly so you know it's ready to go, then you just sling it into the air and it leaps into a hover.

Making flying easier there's also the option to touch fly using your phone connected to the Skycontroller 2. You can call up a map, then just press where you want the drone to fly to using touch. This will then send the drone off without you having to pilot it, remembering of course that you'll have to make sure it's high enough not to hit anything.

The Bebop 2 Power builds on the FPV version of drone and comes with the new folding goggles in the box that you can also get with the new Mambo FPV. These will let you slot your smartphone (Android or iOS) into the front so you can view through the drone's camera as you fly.

You also get the Skycontroller 2 in the box, giving you range out to 2km. You'll also have noticed from our photos that this version of the drone is black.

The Parrot Bebop 2 Power will be available in from September 2017 for £629.