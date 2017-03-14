Parrot's new Bebop-Pro drone pack lets you scan and develop 3D models

Drone-maker Parrot has introduced what it describes as an "all-in-one aerial imagery and 3D-modeling solution".

Dubbed the Parrot Bebop-Pro 3D Modeling, it's a pack that includes a Parrot Bebop 2 drone with a Parrot Skycontroller 2 remote control. They work with the Pix4Dcapture app, which automatically captures aerial images, as well as the Pix4Dmodel software, which processes those images to create a 3D model. Parrot is positioning this 3D-modeling setup as a solution for real-estate and building professionals.

In other words, this is a high-performance scanning tool meant for developing commercial videos and 3D interactive models. It can also be used to capture measurements for cost estimates or 3D-model printing. The drone weighs just 500g, can be piloted easily via Wi-Fi with a mobile device or with the Parrot Skycontroller 2 (an included remote control that extends the piloting range more than a mile).

The drone also has a built-in, digitally stabilised camera (Full HD 14MP) and offers a battery life that provides up to 25-minutes of flight time. When used with the Pix4Dcapture app, which is free for iOS and Android devices, it turns Parrot Bebop 2 in a photogrammetry tool. You can define the area to map on your mobile screen, and then the app will create an optimised flight plan.

In about 10 minutes, the Parrot Bebop 2 will fly over the predetermined zone to collect images and data, and in 30 minutes, the Pix4Dmodel image processing software will analyze and convert the images and data into a realistic 3D model. Georeferenced images are transmitted directly to the cloud to be processed, and you can access and edit the footage from your desktop.

Parrot's Bebop-Pro 3D Modeling will be available from May 2017 at www.parrot.com for (VAT excluded) £999.