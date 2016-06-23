Nissan drone can go 115mph, watch it race the 2017 Nissan GT-R

As part of the launch of the new, 2017 model of the Nissan GT-R, the Japanese car manufacturer built one of the world's fastest accelerating first-person view drones.

The Nissan GT-R Drone is capable of a top speed of 115mph (185kph) and can accelerate from 0-60mph in under 1.3 seconds.

That's why Nissan pitched its super speedy talents up against the 2017 car. Considering the latter is capable of speeds up to 195mph, you'd think it was no contest, but the drone's turning circle is 0.3m in comparison to its far heftier counterpart's 12.2m.

Nissan Nismo driver Ricardo Sanchez was behind the wheel of the car, while James Bowles, 2015 British National Drone Racing champion, took control of the GT-R quadcopter. They raced around a dedicated track layout at Silverstone.

Watch the video to find out what happened.

The Nissan GT-R drone was designed by Tornado XBlades Racing, the team that would the World Drone Prix Championship recently. It utilises four propellers driven by 2,000kV XNova motors and a race-specification Sky-Hero quadcopter frame.

Both machines are on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed this weekend. Pocket-lint will be reporting back from the gathering with even more exciting car news. Who knows, maybe there's an additional gadget or two there too.