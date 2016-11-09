GoPro recalls Karma drone due to loss of power

GoPro has announced it is recalling all 2500 Karma drones sold since October 23rd because some units have lost power during operation. GoPro has said only a small number of drones have been affected, but is recalling all of them to be safe.

If you're the owner of a Karma drone, you can return it to GoPro directly or to wherever you bought it and claim a full refund. The company isn't offering an exchange for a working model. You won't be able to buy a new Karma drone "until the issue has been resolved" and shipments resume.

GoPro founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman said: "Safety is our top priority",

"A very small number of Karma owners have reported incidents of power failure during operation. We have moved quickly to recall all units of Karma and provide a full refund while we investigate the issue."

"We are working in close coordination with both the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Federal Aviation Administration. We are very sorry to have inconvenienced our customers and we are taking every step to make the return and refund process as easy as possible".

We were big fans of the Karma drone when we went hands-on at an event in Lake Tahoe. It's incredibly simple to use, has a great foldable design and has an easy to see built-in screen to the controller module. We're hoping GoPro can fix the issue quickly so as not to disappoint customers.