Forget all other drones so far, GoPro is making its own for 2016

When GoPro creates something it does so to perfection. So the announcement that it's going to make its own drone is very exciting indeed.

GoPro CEO Nick Woodman announced at the Code Conference that the company is currently working on a drone. The plan is to compete with the likes of DJI and 3D Robotics with a drone that will go on sale in early 2016.

At the moment GoPro cameras can be attached to many drones, often on gimbals for smooth footage. Other drones, like the Parrot Bebop, come with full 1080p video cameras built-in. But with GoPro video quality surpassing the competition and even offering 4K, its own drone could shake the industry.

GoPros are currently used by professional cameramen on shows like Top Gear. When used with drones the fliers are usually expensive, pro-grade offerings. Perhaps the GoPro drone will offer all the performance of a pro setup but at a consumer friendly price. Woodman even mentioned that GoPro is a "consumer-focused company," so pricing should be reasonable.

Since GoPro is focused on sports, it's possible its drone will also be able to follow a person automatically. This has already been shown off, using the Hexo+ with a headband, which allows it to track the wearer.

There are plenty of drones out there right now with even more to come, so it will be interesting to see what Go Pro offers that's new or different.

