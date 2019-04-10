Google given green light for drone delivery service

Google has been given the go-ahead to run a drone delivery service in Australia.

The company, or rather its sister-firm Wing, has approval from the country's air safety regulator, the Civil Air Safety Authority (CASA), to use drones in Canberra to deliver a wide range of goods.

This includes groceries and golf gear ordered from local businesses in the area.

The service underwent trials in Bonython, on the fringes of Canberra, for a year with more than a thousand deliveries successfully completed without incident.

The data enabled the CASA to make its decision to allow Wing to operate on a wider basis: "We've gone through the thorough safety assessment we did for the Bonython operation, we've done that now for Mitchell and surrounding suburbs. We'll issue the appropriate permissions for those to go ahead," said the Authority's spokesman, Peter Gibson to the local ABC Radio Canberra station.

"Everyone can rest assured from a safety perspective it will operate very, very well, just as it did down at Bonython."

The only major criticism was from locals who complained about the noise of the drones used in the trials. Wing has promised, though, that it will be using quieter models for the larger rollout.