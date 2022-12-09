DJI launches the Mini 3, a cheaper sub-250g drone

(Pocket-lint) - We loved the DJI Mini 3 Pro when we tested it earlier this year, but we had one main complaint, it's just too pricey for most people.

Now, thankfully, DJI has arrived with a solution, the standard Mini 3 - a drone with a few less features and a much more affordable price tag.

So, what's the difference? The main thing is that the DJI Mini 3 loses some of the obstacle avoidance sensors found on its pricier sibling.

This means that it can't do some of the advanced automated flying that impressed us on the Mini 3 Pro.

It also has a slightly weaker video transmission system, but it's still good for up to 10 km, so it's more than sufficient for most people's needs.

POCKET-LINT VIDEO OF THE DAY

The Mini 3 maxes out at 4K/30fps recording, compared to 4K/60fps on the Pro, again something many users will be happy to sacrifice.

You'll still get true-vertical shooting, the same 1/1.3-inch sensor, 24mm equivalent focal length and f1.7 aperture.

Flight time actually sees a boost on the more affordable model, too, now estimated at 38 minutes on the standard battery, compared to 34 on the Pro.

This can be extended to 51 minutes with the optional Intelligent Flight Battery Plus, but that'll take you over the all-important 250-gram weight limit.

As is often the case with DJI products, the new drone is available in a variety of packages.

Best drones 2022: Beginner and advanced options to shoot 4K video and capture high-resolution photos By Cam Bunton · 24 October 2022 · Whether you're a seasoned flyer or just getting to grips with snapping photos and videos from lofty heights, here are some of the best drones around.

The most affordable is to purchase the drone by itself, but you'd need a compatible DJI controller to use it, so it's only an option for existing pilots. The Mini 3 on its own retails for $469 / £439 / €489.

With the standard RC-N1 controller (the one you clip your phone onto) the package costs $559 / £519 / €579.

With the DJI RC controller (the fancy one with a screen built-in) the package costs $699 / £669 / €749.

There are also a variety of Fly More Combos available for those who want to bundle in some extra batteries and a charging hub.

In all scenarios, it's significantly cheaper than the Mini 3 Pro, which makes it a very tempting option.

The Mini 3 will be available in early 2023 from DJI's website and its authorised resellers.

Writing by Luke Baker.