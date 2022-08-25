(Pocket-lint) - DJI has launched its second first-person view drone, and it's designed to offer thrilling flights in both indoor and outdoor environments, thanks to its small size and shielded propellers.

The new drone is called the Avata, and to FPV drone enthusiasts, it's essentially the brand's take on a cinewhoop drone.

"DJI Avata was built to awaken a desire to fly in everyone, with immersive flight technology that allows anyone to explore the almost out-of-body experience of FPV flight," said Ferdinand Wolf, Creative Director at DJI.

"Whether you fly for the fun of it, to make great clips for social media, or to dazzle viewers in the production studio, DJI Avata will show you why its engrossing flight experience pulls you into a new world of soaring possibilities."

The drone is compact and weighs in at 410 grams - so it's fairly light but above that crucial 250-gram mark, and will be more restricted in its use than the DJI Mini 3 Pro.

It has a stabilised camera with a 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor and a 48MP effective resolution. It can shoot at up to 4K 60fps, with up to 120fps shooting at lower resolutions.

Along with the drone, DJI has unveiled its latest FPV goggles, which are called the DJI Goggles 2.

They have a much smaller footprint, which is sure to delight those who are used to the bulky and cumbersome DJI FPV Goggles V2.

In addition to the looks, the internals have been upgraded, too. The Goggles 2 can receive a 1080p 100fps low-latency H.265 video feed from the Avata.

The new goggles have a micro-OLED display with adjustable diopters, making them suitable for glasses-wearers.

The DJI Avata is available from today in several configurations. Owners of the DJI FPV drone can use their existing controller and goggles, purchasing the Avata alone for €579 / £499.

The most premium combo, which includes the Goggles 2 and the DJI Motion Controller retails for €1429 / £1229.

A slightly more affordable option, which substitutes the new goggles for the DJI FPV Goggles V2 can be had for €1149 / £989.

Writing by Luke Baker.