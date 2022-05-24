(Pocket-lint) - Insta360 has announced a new 360 camera designed specifically for the DJI Mavic Air 2 and Air 2S, called the Sphere.

The accessory works much like the brand's other 360 cameras, with two wide-angle lenses pointing in opposite directions, which are then stitched together to create 360-degree video footage and photos.

This time, though, the lenses aren't on opposite sides of a camera body, they are instead mounted to a harness and will straddle the body of the Mavic Air 2.

The separation of the lenses means that the Sphere can capture footage where the drone becomes essentially invisible, and the surrounding environment can be seen from all angles.

Not only will this accessory unlock a variety of creative shooting opportunities, but it doesn't interfere with the Mavic Air 2's onboard camera, so can act as a complementary second angle.

You might be concerned about strapping a third-party device to your drone, but Insta360 says it uses an ultra-secure locking mechanism which has zero impact on the drone's structural integrity. It also assures us that the Sphere will not interfere with the GPS reception or remote control link.

The Insta360 Sphere can record video at up to 5.7k 30fps and shoot 360-degree photos with a resolution of 6080 x 3040.

There's no word about a system for other DJI drones yet, but if you're a Mavic Air or Air 2S owner, it's available from today at a price of $429.99. It's only available to customers in the US and mainland China, for now.

Writing by Luke Baker.