(Pocket-lint) - DJI recently released the Mini 3 Pro, the first high-end drone in its Mini series. Now, new leaks indicate the company is developing another drone, called Avata, that will be indoor-friendly.

Avata is expected to be an FPV (first-person view) drone that you can fly indoors. As first spotted by Gizmodo, @DealsDrone and @OsitaLV both have shared leaked images and details about the smaller, more compact drone, which is expected to debut this summer in July or August. It sounds like the drone will be optimised for or at least be able to handle indoor flights.

Gizmodo noted Avata appears to be a type of camera drone - called a "cinewhoop" drone - that is specifically built for maneuverability in tight, indoor spaces.

Avata is compact and weighs about 500g

Can fly indoors

The photo quality is much better (guess that the Mini 3 Pro is the same)

Greatly improved battery life

Manual mode is not supported

Head chase mode

Vibration function

Touchpad for glasses menu

Glasses can connect to phone pic.twitter.com/WUqpjXXEnK — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) May 15, 2022

Renders from @DealsDrone reveal Avata could feature ducted propellers, which will help limit damage to the drone if it flies into something inside. It might also feature a camera that's supposedly as good as the DJI Mini 3 Pro, in addition to a "greatly improved" battery life. The Avata will also have FPV goggles, providing a first-person perspective of the drone while flying.

Finally, Avata will reportedly weigh 500 grams. That means, in the US, you will have to register it with the FAA if you choose to fly it outside.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.