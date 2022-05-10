Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

DJI launches the Mini 3 Pro, the first high-end drone in the Mini series

(Pocket-lint) - After months of leaks and rumours, the DJI Mini 3 Pro is finally here - and it sure seems worth the wait.

The DJI Mini series has traditionally been filled with entry-level offerings, but we're not sure if this is by choice, or simply a side-effect of designing to a 250g weight limit.

With the Mini 3 Pro, however, things are quite different. DJI has somehow managed to cram in tri-directional obstacle avoidance and a slew of new features without increasing the weight.

The new drone can fly for 34-minutes at a time with its included battery, and DJI will be selling an extended battery that will allow for epic 47-minute long flights.

It uses the O3 transmission system, which provides a 1080p live view at distances up to 12km.

The Mini 3 Pro features a larger 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor capable of capturing 48MP stills and 4K/60fps video.

The camera uses its dual native ISO to allow for HDR video at up to 30fps, and users can choose between a standard colour profile and D-Cinelike for colouring in post.

It's also the first DJI drone to feature true vertical shooting, whereby the camera module can rotate 90-degrees for vertical format pictures and videos with zero loss in quality.

The new obstacle avoidance sensors unlock a large variety of autonomous modes such as ActiveTrack 4.0, additional QuickShot, HyperLapse and MasterShots.

DJI has also introduced a brand new controller, the DJI RC, which seems like a slimmed-down version of the expensive DJI RC Pro.

The DJI RC has a built-in 5.5-inch touchscreen and runs the DJI Fly app natively, eliminating the need for a smartphone during flight.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro is available for pre-order starting today and will be shipping from May 17. Unfortunately, though, the prices are on the high side.

There are a number of configurations to choose from:

  • DJI Mini 3 Pro (no remote controller) retails from €739 / £639 and includes DJI Mini 3 Pro, and excludes any remote controller for those who already have a compatible model to control the drone.
  • DJI Mini 3 Pro retails from €829 / £709 and includes the DJI RC-N1 controller.
  • DJI Mini 3 Pro (DJI RC) retails from €999 / £859 and includes the DJI RC controller.

Unusually, there's no Fly More combo for this drone, instead, the Fly More accessories are sold as a separate kit for €189 / £159.

