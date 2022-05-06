(Pocket-lint) - DJI tweeted it will announce something on 10 May, teasing it will reveal "a twist in the plot". Now, retail listings and even a full-blown YouTube video are showing an unannounced DJI Mini 3 Pro and its controller. The video is an unboxing from YouTuber DM Productions - shared on the same day as DJI's teaser tweet.

In the video, YouTuber DM Productions said the footage came from someone who got their hands on a DJI Mini 3 Pro drone early. The video provides a thorough look at the drone, including its obstacle avoidance sensors, as well as its display-equipped controller, which is similar to DJI's existing RC Pro (sans a few buttons and ports).

The Mini 3 Pro's controller also lacks antennas up top

Now, in addition to the video, a Netherlands-based DJI retailer recently revealed nearly every detail about the Mini 3 Pro drone by accidentally publishing the product page online. Then, last week, Argos in the UK listed a sale page that revealed the drone would cost £859 (about $1,000) with the remote controller (via Drone DJ).

All these leaks further indicate the drone will weigh under 250 grams (which means Americans won’t legally have to register it to use it). They also suggest the drone will feature front-facing collision avoidance sensors, a 2,453mAh battery, and an upgraded camera with the ability to record at 4K 60fps and HDR.

Given everything that has leaked about the DJI Mini 3 Pro drone so far, it seems obvious DJI plans to announce it next week at 9am ET.

A Twist in the Plot | May 10, 2022 | 09:00 EDT



Writing by Maggie Tillman.