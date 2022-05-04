DJI Mini 3 Pro specs leak in full

(Pocket-lint) - Many suspect that the DJI Mini 3 Pro may be nearing release, we've seen numerous leaks over the last couple of months, and they just keep on coming.

The latest leak reveals the full specifications of the upcoming drone, and if they prove to be correct, it sounds like a massive upgrade on its predecessor.

The news comes via Jasper Ellens on Twitter, who also leaked the expected pricing.

The specs state that the drone will remain under the 250-gram weight limit, just like the Mini 2, in order to skirt some of the restrictions on drone use.

One area that looks to have seen improvements is the camera, which will feature a larger 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensor with a massive 48MP effective resolution.

The aperture will be wider than its predecessor's too, opening up to f1.7 to allow for better low light shots, and maybe even some depth of field.

We can see that QuickShots will be present, as well as FocusTrack, thanks to the new obstacle avoidance sensors.

We loved using QuickShots on drones like the Mavic 3 and they make even more sense when it comes to smaller, more consumer-friendly drones.

For now, nothing is official, but if the rumours are accurate, it sounds like we shouldn't have long to wait at all.

