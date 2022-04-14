DJI Mini 3 Pro pricing leaks and it's not cheap

(Pocket-lint) - There have been leaks aplenty surrounding the DJI Mini 3 and Mini 3 Pro drones. We've not only seen packaging but full videos of the framework for the Mini 2's successors and their specifications.

The latest leak gives us an idea of how much the new sub 250g quadcopters will cost though and, well, it's not looking good for anyone on a budget.

According to Twitter user Jasper Ellens - 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens), the DJI Mini 3 and Mini 3 Pro will be announced in late April, followed by deliveries in May. He claimed prices will be on the high end, with the DJI Mini 3 expected to start at $950 (around £730), while the DJI Mini 3 Pro with new DJI RC will set you back a whopping $1250 (around £960).

Counting down the #DJI #Mini3 days. Rumors say late April. Deliveries May. #Prices are expected to be on the high end: $950 for the Mini3 Pro FMC and a crazy $1250 for the #Mini3Pro with the new #DJIRC.



That’s twice the money from a #Mini2 standpoint. Will it be twice as good? pic.twitter.com/SB7nXS4WpY — Jasper Ellens - 27 Leaks (@JasperEllens) April 9, 2022

By comparison, the DJI Mini 2 cost $449/£419 so that's quite the leap in terms of price.

squirrel_widget_3659811

Rumours do suggest the DJI Mini 3 will come with some decent upgrades though. A new camera is expected that will stick with a 24mm equivalent focal length, but open the aperture up to f/1.7 from the previous f/2.8, resulting in far better low light performance.

There also said to be a redesigned three-axis gimbal and the Mini 3 Pro is said to have a 2453 mAh pack, which is a ten per cent higher capacity than the Mini 2. The biggest upgrade expected on the Mini 3 however is obstacle avoidance, shown in a leaked video by the prominent sensors on the front and bottom of the drone.

For now, nothing is official, but if this latest leak is accurate, there shouldn't be too much longer to wait, which also means not much longer to save up that cash either.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.