DJI Mini 3 Pro video appears online

(Pocket-lint) - The rumour mill is operating at full speed surrounding DJI's upcoming drone, the Mini 3 Pro.

First, we saw a glimpse of the packaging. Then, a few weeks back, @DealsDrone shared a video of the framework for the Mini 2 successor.

Now, the leaker gives us a look at the fully assembled quadcopter.

DJI Mini 3 First leak video pic.twitter.com/NgskqONf8w — 航拍世家 打手 (@DealsDrone) April 2, 2022

The video clearly shows 249g markings, meaning that the new model will continue to swerve some of the more restrictive regulations, just like its predecessor.

It appears the new camera will stick with a 24mm equivalent focal length, but the aperture will be opening up to f/1.7 from the previous f/2.8, resulting in far better low light performance.

There were rumours suggesting the Mini 3 may rely on a two-axis gimbal with EIS, thankfully, though, we can see a redesigned three-axis gimbal is present on the new model.

Battery life is always challenging on sub 250g drones, but the Mini 3 Pro is expected to house a 2,453 mAh pack, which is a ten per cent higher capacity than the Mini 2.

The biggest advantage of this new model, though, is that it will feature obstacle avoidance, as evidenced by the prominent sensors on the front and bottom of the drone.

The Mini 2 only featured underside sensors, so flying close to trees and other obstacles was rather precarious.

We have still yet to see the new controller, and of course, software features are yet unknown - but we're expecting some official news sooner rather than later.

Writing by Luke Baker.