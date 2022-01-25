(Pocket-lint) - The DJI Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine launched back in November but at the time, the drones were missing some features that had been promised.

We imagine this was most likely due to rushing the drones out in time for Christmas. Nevertheless, true to its word DJI has released new firmware that brings the promised features.

Both the aircraft and the remote controller will require an update that can be installed via the DJI Fly app on Android or iOS.

Here's what the latest firmware brings:

Added QuickShots including Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, Boomerang, and Asteroid.

Added Panorama mode, capable of capturing in high resolution. ­­

Added burst shooting.

Added digital zoom for normal video mode.

Added Colour Display Assist for D-Log.

Added 4K/60fps and manual EI adjustment for MasterShots.

Added QuickTransfer.

Added zoom and D-Log for FocusTrack when recording video.

Added support to set RTH altitude for Advanced RTH.

Added USB mode for Mavic 3 Cine for copying data.

Optimized accuracy of colour correction.

Increased image sharpness of Tele camera when shooting at high magnification.

Optimized image area for Timelapse photos.

Added support to DJI RC Pro to output clean HDMI footage.

Added support for DJI RC Pro to cache video and download original video to an external SD card.

Added support to use DJI RC Pro with DJI Air 2S.

Fixed some minor bugs.

Quite a hefty list indeed. With most people already very pleased with the performance of their Mavic 3, a big update like this is one of the things that makes DJI so great.

There's something for everyone in this update. Casual users will benefit from the QuickShots, Panoramas and burst modes; while professionals will be excited about clean HDMI out, Colour Display Assist and improved colour correction.

DJI says all the features promised at launch are now available, but the drones will continue to receive future firmware updates that will bring additional optimisation and improvements,

Writing by Luke Baker.