DJI Mavic 3 photo leak reveals all the details

(Pocket-lint) - Leaks have already shown us our first glimpse of what DJI's next flagship consumer drone, the Mavic 3, is expected to look like. If those fairly low resolution snaps weren't enough though, the most recent leak is a massive photo dump from German blogger Nils Ahrensmeier.

The leak shows what appears to be official renders of both the Mavic 3 and Mavic 3 Cine, as well as their associated accessories, Fly more combos and even the DJI Smart Controller V2.

It would seem that the Mavic 3 ships with the same controller as the DJI Air 2S, but the batteries and propellers have had a significant design change.The Mavic 3 Cine is a new addition to the lineup and has clear branding on the arms to let you know it's not your average drone.

From the images, we can see that the Mavic 3 Cine Edition will come with a set of ND filters and a new version of the DJI Smart Controller with a built-in display. The full differences between the models are the topic of much speculation, but previous leaks suggest that the Cine variant will feature an internal SSD and a high speed cable for recording and transferring high bitrate video.

The leaker stated that the images feature the "European version" of the DJI Mavic 3. We imagine the differences between versions sold in the EU and elsewhere will be minor, likely only existing to comply with local regulations. Whether that is something as small as the radio frequencies used, or as dramatic as take-off weight, it shouldn't be too long before we find out.