DJI Mavic 3 leak reveals beefier design, dual cameras

(Pocket-lint) - DJI's next flagship consumer drone - the Mavic 3 - is expected to launch in the near future, and now we have a closer look at what the final product may look like.

Leaked images show a drone which appears quite large compared to previous models, with slightly softer lines and contours as well as a darker paintjob.

Some elements of the design seem to confirm leaked specifications that appeared online a little while back. Namely, that the drone will have a dual camera system on the front.

That dual camera system is expected to feature a telephoto zoom camera with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel primary/wide Micro Four-Thirds sensor.

Other specifications are expected to include a mammoth 46 minutes flight time on a full battery, plus an advanced 'Cine' model that has an internal SSD and high speed cable for transferring high bitrate video files quickly.

The original source of these leaked photos isn't clear, but they have been reported on by DroneDJ and GizmoChina, among others. So while they look legitimate, as always, take these with a pinch of salt.

It's been more than three years since the Mavic 2 lineup was announced, so it's safe to say the top tier consumer models are long overdue an update.

Given that a photograph of the actual device has appeared now, we can't imagine it'll be long until DJI officially unveils the Mavic 3, which means we probably won't have to wait long until we found out if this is the real deal or not.