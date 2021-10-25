Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Drones
  3. Drone news
  4. DJI drone news

DJI Mavic 3 leak reveals beefier design, dual cameras

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
1 / 2
Unknown
DJI Mavic 3 leak reveals beefier design photo 2
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - DJI's next flagship consumer drone - the Mavic 3 - is expected to launch in the near future, and now we have a closer look at what the final product may look like. 

Leaked images show a drone which appears quite large compared to previous models, with slightly softer lines and contours as well as a darker paintjob. 

Some elements of the design seem to confirm leaked specifications that appeared online a little while back. Namely, that the drone will have a dual camera system on the front. 

UnknownDJI Mavic 3 leak reveals beefier design photo 1

That dual camera system is expected to feature a telephoto zoom camera with a 12-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel primary/wide Micro Four-Thirds sensor. 

Other specifications are expected to include a mammoth 46 minutes flight time on a full battery, plus an advanced 'Cine' model that has an internal SSD and high speed cable for transferring high bitrate video files quickly. 

The original source of these leaked photos isn't clear, but they have been reported on by DroneDJ and GizmoChina, among others. So while they look legitimate, as always, take these with a pinch of salt. 

It's been more than three years since the Mavic 2 lineup was announced, so it's safe to say the top tier consumer models are long overdue an update. 

Best drones 2021: Reviewed and rated camera quadcopters you can buy
Best drones 2021: Reviewed and rated camera quadcopters you can buy By Cam Bunton ·

Given that a photograph of the actual device has appeared now, we can't imagine it'll be long until DJI officially unveils the Mavic 3, which means we probably won't have to wait long until we found out if this is the real deal or not. 

Writing by Cam Bunton. Originally published on 25 October 2021.
Recommended for you
DJI Mavic 3 leak reveals beefier design, dual cameras
DJI Mavic 3 leak reveals beefier design, dual cameras By Cam Bunton ·
Best drones 2021: Reviewed and rated camera quadcopters you can buy
Best drones 2021: Reviewed and rated camera quadcopters you can buy By Cam Bunton ·
DJI Mavic 3 specs leaked: Dual camera and Mega 46 minute flight time revealed
DJI Mavic 3 specs leaked: Dual camera and Mega 46 minute flight time revealed By Cam Bunton ·
Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from the sky
Best drone photos ever: Stunning images taken from the sky By Adrian Willings ·
DJI's latest drone, the Mini SE, costs less than $300 in the US
DJI's latest drone, the Mini SE, costs less than $300 in the US By Maggie Tillman ·
Best drone takedown videos: Eagle attack, shotgun blast, fishing hook and more
Best drone takedown videos: Eagle attack, shotgun blast, fishing hook and more By Luke Edwards ·
  • Via: DJI Mavic 3 flaunts slimmer arms, longer props in new leaked pictures - dronedj.com
  • Via: DJI Mavic 3 leaks in real skin revealing the entire design - gizmochina.com
Sections DJI Drones